Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.07%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 502.5 and closed at 503.8. The stock reached a high of 510.1 and a low of 484.15 during the day.

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 503.8, -1.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82876.18, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of 510.1 and a low of 484.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5525.87
10527.28
20544.21
50563.10
100490.43
300365.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 516.17, 523.03, & 527.62, whereas it has key support levels at 504.72, 500.13, & 493.27.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -70.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 73.11 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.43% with a target price of 416.00.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -1.07% today to trade at 503.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DLF, Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties are falling today, but its peers Indus Towers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.46% each respectively.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

