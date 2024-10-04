Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.07%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 502.5 and closed at ₹ 503.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 510.1 and a low of ₹ 484.15 during the day.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹503.8, -1.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82876.18, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of ₹510.1 and a low of ₹484.15 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 525.87 10 527.28 20 544.21 50 563.10 100 490.43 300 365.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹516.17, ₹523.03, & ₹527.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹504.72, ₹500.13, & ₹493.27.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -70.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 73.11 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.43% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.