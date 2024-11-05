Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are down by -0.9%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹442.5, -0.9% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78358.85, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹456.9 and a low of ₹441.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 455.81 10 449.18 20 462.78 50 516.70 100 518.22 300 394.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹462.03, ₹478.57, & ₹487.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹436.23, ₹426.97, & ₹410.43.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -71.66% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 64.03 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.99% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.