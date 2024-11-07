Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are up by 1.91%, Nifty down by -0.92%

Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 476.95 and closed at 478.55. The stock reached a high of 486.90 and a low of 473.50 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Rail Vikas NigamShare Price Today on 07-11-2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:15 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 478.55, 1.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79599.35, down by -0.97%. The stock has hit a high of 486.9 and a low of 473.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5458.57
10447.26
20462.59
50514.17
100518.79
300396.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 474.93, 479.72, & 486.93, whereas it has key support levels at 462.93, 455.72, & 450.93.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -61.87% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 67.39 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.07% with a target price of 416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price up 1.91% today to trade at 478.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DLF, Godrej Properties are falling today, but its peers Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.92% & -0.97% each respectively.

