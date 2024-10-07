Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -5.2%, Nifty down by -0.71%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 490.55 and closed at ₹ 467.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 498.25 and a low of ₹ 457.50 during the day. This indicates a decline in price from the opening to the closing, despite intraday fluctuations.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:19 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹467.45, -5.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81469.02, down by -0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹498.25 and a low of ₹457.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 516.70 10 523.62 20 535.62 50 559.46 100 495.29 300 367.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹508.32, ₹523.13, & ₹535.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹481.17, ₹468.83, & ₹454.02.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -61.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.80 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.01% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.