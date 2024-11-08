Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are down by -4.9%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹454.15, -4.9% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79349.72, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹457.4 and a low of ₹444 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 460.98 10 448.09 20 460.78 50 511.66 100 519.38 300 397.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹485.53, ₹492.82, & ₹498.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹472.13, ₹466.02, & ₹458.73.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -61.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 73.98 & P/B is at 11.33.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.40% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.