Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are down by -4.9%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 448.2 and closed at 454.15. The stock reached a high of 457.4 and a low of 444 during the day. Overall, there was a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting an increase from the opening to the closing price.

Rail Vikas NigamShare Price Today on 08-11-2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 454.15, -4.9% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79349.72, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 457.4 and a low of 444 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5460.98
10448.09
20460.78
50511.66
100519.38
300397.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 485.53, 492.82, & 498.93, whereas it has key support levels at 472.13, 466.02, & 458.73.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -61.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 73.98 & P/B is at 11.33.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.40% with a target price of 416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -4.9% today to trade at 454.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DLF, Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.24% & -0.24% each respectively.

