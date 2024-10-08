Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 5.42%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 442.15 and closed significantly higher at 474.70. The stock experienced a high of 486.75 and a low of 426.90 during the day, indicating some volatility. Overall, the closing price reflects a positive movement from the opening price.

Published8 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 474.7, 5.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81428.99, up by 0.47%. The stock has hit a high of 486.75 and a low of 426.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5516.70
10523.62
20535.62
50559.46
100495.29
300368.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 485.13, 519.42, & 540.83, whereas it has key support levels at 429.43, 408.02, & 373.73.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 64.81 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.37% with a target price of 416.00.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price up 5.42% today to trade at 474.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Macrotech Developers are falling today, but its peers DLF, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.47% each respectively.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

