Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 5.42%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|516.70
|10
|523.62
|20
|535.62
|50
|559.46
|100
|495.29
|300
|368.64
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹485.13, ₹519.42, & ₹540.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹429.43, ₹408.02, & ₹373.73.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.37% with a target price of ₹416.00.
The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price up 5.42% today to trade at ₹474.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Macrotech Developers are falling today, but its peers DLF, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.47% each respectively.