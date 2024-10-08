Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 5.42%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 442.15 and closed significantly higher at ₹ 474.70. The stock experienced a high of ₹ 486.75 and a low of ₹ 426.90 during the day, indicating some volatility. Overall, the closing price reflects a positive movement from the opening price.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹474.7, 5.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81428.99, up by 0.47%. The stock has hit a high of ₹486.75 and a low of ₹426.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 516.70 10 523.62 20 535.62 50 559.46 100 495.29 300 368.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹485.13, ₹519.42, & ₹540.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹429.43, ₹408.02, & ₹373.73.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 64.81 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.37% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.