Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.71%, Nifty up by 0.64%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹478.65, -1.71% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81882.88, up by 0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹500.3 and a low of ₹475.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 501.56 10 514.23 20 529.66 50 556.95 100 497.05 300 369.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹513.08, ₹538.17, & ₹581.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹444.68, ₹401.37, & ₹376.28.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -62.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 69.89 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.09% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.