Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -0.62%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹477.75, -0.62% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81788.72, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of ₹486 and a low of ₹475.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 492.87 10 509.53 20 525.90 50 555.64 100 499.16 300 371.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹494.93, ₹510.72, & ₹520.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹469.18, ₹459.22, & ₹443.43.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -90.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 69.00 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.93% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.