Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -0.62%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|492.87
|10
|509.53
|20
|525.90
|50
|555.64
|100
|499.16
|300
|371.51
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹494.93, ₹510.72, & ₹520.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹469.18, ₹459.22, & ₹443.43.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -90.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.93% with a target price of ₹416.00.
The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -0.62% today to trade at ₹477.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Phoenix Mills are falling today, but its peers DLF, Indus Towers, Oberoi Realty are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.31% & 0.39% each respectively.