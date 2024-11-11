Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are down by -2.34%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are down by -2.34%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam had an opening price of 446.25 and a closing price of 437.60. The stock reached a high of 446.25 and a low of 429.00 during the day.

Rail Vikas NigamShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 437.6, -2.34% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79956.12, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 446.25 and a low of 429 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5458.53
10457.17
20458.72
50504.89
100521.56
300400.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 456.2, 463.85, & 470.3, whereas it has key support levels at 442.1, 435.65, & 428.0.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -76.47% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 69.35 & P/B is at 10.62.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.76% with a target price of 373.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -2.34% today to trade at 437.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers DLF, Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.76% & 0.59% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.