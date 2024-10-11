Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.22%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|484.08
|10
|504.98
|20
|521.66
|50
|553.12
|100
|501.17
|300
|372.98
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹485.7, ₹491.1, & ₹496.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹475.05, ₹469.8, & ₹464.4.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.34% with a target price of ₹416.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -1.22% today to trade at ₹474.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DLF, Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.3% each respectively.
