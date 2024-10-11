Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.22%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 475.85 and closed at ₹ 474.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 487.10 and a low of ₹ 472. Overall, the trading session showed a slight decline in the closing price compared to the opening price.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹474.55, -1.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81369.68, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹487.1 and a low of ₹472 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 484.08 10 504.98 20 521.66 50 553.12 100 501.17 300 372.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹485.7, ₹491.1, & ₹496.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹475.05, ₹469.8, & ₹464.4.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.95 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.34% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.