Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are up by 1.13%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 444.95 and closed at 441.50. The stock reached a high of 450.40 and a low of 438.45 during the session. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Rail Vikas NigamShare Price Today on 12-11-2024
Rail Vikas NigamShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 441.5, 1.13% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79484.29, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 450.4 and a low of 438.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5458.53
10457.17
20458.72
50504.89
100521.56
300400.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 444.87, 453.83, & 461.67, whereas it has key support levels at 428.07, 420.23, & 411.27.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -83.29% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 67.59 & P/B is at 10.35.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.14% with a target price of 357.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price has gained 1.13% today to trade at 441.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.01% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsRail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are up by 1.13%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

790.95
12:02 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-13.8 (-1.71%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

259.25
12:01 PM | 12 NOV 2024
2.35 (0.91%)

Tata Steel share price

146.15
12:02 PM | 12 NOV 2024
1.2 (0.83%)

Bharat Electronics share price

297.35
12:01 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-2.3 (-0.77%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

649.55
11:59 AM | 12 NOV 2024
25.65 (4.11%)

Coforge share price

8,128.00
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
64.6 (0.8%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,880.85
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
13.85 (0.74%)

Federal Bank share price

208.30
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
0.55 (0.26%)
More from 52 Week High

Britannia Industries share price

5,149.30
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-276 (-5.09%)

Borosil Renewables share price

479.70
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-23.4 (-4.65%)

Piramal Pharma share price

257.80
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-11.85 (-4.39%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

1,847.05
11:59 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-84.35 (-4.37%)
More from Top Losers

Jubilant Foodworks share price

651.45
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
49.6 (8.24%)

M M T C share price

83.39
12:01 PM | 12 NOV 2024
5.31 (6.8%)

Mastek share price

3,141.15
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
189.1 (6.41%)

Triveni Turbines share price

665.00
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
38.95 (6.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.000.00
    Chennai
    78,781.000.00
    Delhi
    78,933.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.