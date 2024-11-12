Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are up by 1.13%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are up by 1.13%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 444.95 and closed at 441.50. The stock reached a high of 450.40 and a low of 438.45 during the session. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Rail Vikas NigamShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 441.5, 1.13% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79484.29, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 450.4 and a low of 438.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5458.53
10457.17
20458.72
50504.89
100521.56
300400.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 444.87, 453.83, & 461.67, whereas it has key support levels at 428.07, 420.23, & 411.27.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -83.29% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 67.59 & P/B is at 10.35.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.14% with a target price of 357.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price has gained 1.13% today to trade at 441.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.01% each respectively.

