Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are down by -1.46%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:15 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹431.25, -1.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78208.96, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹451.75 and a low of ₹426.2 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|458.53
|10
|457.17
|20
|458.72
|50
|504.89
|100
|521.56
|300
|401.70
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹446.93, ₹456.72, & ₹462.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹431.28, ₹425.42, & ₹415.63.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 67.77 & P/B is at 10.38.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.22% with a target price of ₹357.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -1.46% today to trade at ₹431.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DLF, Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.62% & -0.59% each respectively.
