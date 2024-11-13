Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are down by -1.46%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 431.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 431.25. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 451.75 and a low of ₹ 426.2, indicating some volatility in trading.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:15 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹431.25, -1.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78208.96, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹451.75 and a low of ₹426.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 458.53 10 457.17 20 458.72 50 504.89 100 521.56 300 401.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹446.93, ₹456.72, & ₹462.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹431.28, ₹425.42, & ₹415.63.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 67.77 & P/B is at 10.38.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.22% with a target price of ₹357.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.