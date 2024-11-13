Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are down by -1.46%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 431.5 and closed slightly lower at 431.25. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 451.75 and a low of 426.2, indicating some volatility in trading.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:15 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 431.25, -1.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78208.96, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 451.75 and a low of 426.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5458.53
10457.17
20458.72
50504.89
100521.56
300401.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 446.93, 456.72, & 462.58, whereas it has key support levels at 431.28, 425.42, & 415.63.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 67.77 & P/B is at 10.38.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.22% with a target price of 357.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -1.46% today to trade at 431.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DLF, Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.62% & -0.59% each respectively.

