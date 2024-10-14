Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -0.96%, Nifty up by 0.52%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:13 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹470.75, -0.96% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81860.95, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹479 and a low of ₹467.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 474.75 10 495.73 20 514.00 50 547.93 100 504.82 300 374.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹484.0, ₹493.35, & ₹499.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹468.65, ₹462.65, & ₹453.3.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -90.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.22 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.63% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.