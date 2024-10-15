Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 0.26%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 470.05 and closed at 471.50. The stock reached a high of 475.30 and a low of 466.85 during the day.

Published15 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 471.5, 0.26% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81851.13, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 475.3 and a low of 466.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5474.75
10495.73
20514.00
50547.93
100504.82
300375.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 477.42, 483.98, & 489.07, whereas it has key support levels at 465.77, 460.68, & 454.12.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -90.06% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 67.51 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.77% with a target price of 416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price up 0.26% today to trade at 471.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Godrej Properties are falling today, but its peers Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Oberoi Realty are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.32% & -0.15% each respectively.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
