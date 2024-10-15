Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 0.26%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹471.5, 0.26% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81851.13, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹475.3 and a low of ₹466.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 474.75 10 495.73 20 514.00 50 547.93 100 504.82 300 375.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹477.42, ₹483.98, & ₹489.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹465.77, ₹460.68, & ₹454.12.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -90.06% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 67.51 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.77% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.