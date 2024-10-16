Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 1.79%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 473.95 and closed at ₹ 482.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 487.35 and a low of ₹ 470.25 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced an upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹482.25, 1.79% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81489.47, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹487.35 and a low of ₹470.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 478.75 10 490.16 20 509.75 50 545.43 100 506.11 300 377.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹478.78, ₹483.07, & ₹489.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹468.43, ₹462.37, & ₹458.08.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -78.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.04 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.74% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.