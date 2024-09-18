Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 0.18%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 0.18%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 528.95 and closed at 531.5. The stock reached a high of 538.2 and a low of 527.5 during the day.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:01 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 531.5, 0.18% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83254.02, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 538.2 and a low of 527.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5554.99
10568.13
20571.74
50574.00
100454.49
300344.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 538.8, 547.2, & 551.6, whereas it has key support levels at 526.0, 521.6, & 513.2.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -72.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 76.13 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.73% with a target price of 416.00.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price has gained 0.18% today to trade at 531.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.21% each respectively.

