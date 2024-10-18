Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -2.03%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹479.3, -2.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81044.58, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹486 and a low of ₹470.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 475.85 10 479.97 20 503.62 50 541.68 100 508.50 300 380.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹506.28, ₹524.77, & ₹534.88, whereas it has key support levels at ₹477.68, ₹467.57, & ₹449.08.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.21% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.