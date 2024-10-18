Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -2.03%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 485.35 and closed at 479.30. The stock reached a high of 486 and a low of 470.5 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 479.3, -2.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81044.58, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 486 and a low of 470.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5475.85
10479.97
20503.62
50541.68
100508.50
300380.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 506.28, 524.77, & 534.88, whereas it has key support levels at 477.68, 467.57, & 449.08.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.21% with a target price of 416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -2.03% today to trade at 479.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Macrotech Developers, Oberoi Realty are falling today, but its peers Indus Towers, Godrej Properties are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.11% & 0.05% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsRail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -2.03%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

547.00
12:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
18.2 (3.44%)

Tata Steel share price

155.10
12:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
2.75 (1.81%)

Tata Power share price

455.30
12:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
5.25 (1.17%)

Tata Motors share price

909.05
12:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
17.35 (1.95%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

992.25
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
61.95 (6.66%)

Torrent Power share price

1,973.75
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
34.85 (1.8%)
More from 52 Week High

Indraprastha Gas share price

455.00
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-49.4 (-9.79%)

LTI Mindtree share price

6,071.85
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-329.65 (-5.15%)

Infosys share price

1,882.60
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-86.9 (-4.41%)

Zomato share price

259.35
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-11.3 (-4.18%)
More from Top Losers

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,564.60
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
324.25 (7.65%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,201.90
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
77.4 (6.88%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

992.25
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
61.95 (6.66%)

Axis Bank share price

1,195.80
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
63.65 (5.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,135.00220.00
    Chennai
    78,141.00220.00
    Delhi
    78,293.00220.00
    Kolkata
    78,145.00220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.