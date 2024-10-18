Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -2.03%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -2.03%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 485.35 and closed at 479.30. The stock reached a high of 486 and a low of 470.5 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 479.3, -2.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81044.58, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 486 and a low of 470.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5475.85
10479.97
20503.62
50541.68
100508.50
300380.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 506.28, 524.77, & 534.88, whereas it has key support levels at 477.68, 467.57, & 449.08.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.21% with a target price of 416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -2.03% today to trade at 479.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Macrotech Developers, Oberoi Realty are falling today, but its peers Indus Towers, Godrej Properties are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.11% & 0.05% each respectively.

