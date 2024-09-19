Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -4.74%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 528.8 and closed at ₹ 503.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 535.7 and a low of ₹ 503 during the session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹503.45, -4.74% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83108.87, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹535.7 and a low of ₹503 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 548.00 10 561.15 20 569.59 50 576.24 100 457.20 300 346.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹535.4, ₹542.55, & ₹546.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹524.05, ₹519.85, & ₹512.7.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -43.56% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 75.85 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}