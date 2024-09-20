Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 6.28%, Nifty up by 1.35%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 511.65 and closed at ₹ 542.50. The stock reached a high of ₹ 548.55 and a low of ₹ 505.70 during the day. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing significantly higher than its opening price.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹542.5, 6.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84400.86, up by 1.46%. The stock has hit a high of ₹548.55 and a low of ₹505.7 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 542.32 10 554.74 20 567.93 50 576.98 100 459.88 300 348.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹530.37, ₹550.23, & ₹564.82, whereas it has key support levels at ₹495.92, ₹481.33, & ₹461.47.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was 16.74% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 73.21 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}