Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -2.13%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹467.05, -2.13% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80988.3, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹481.95 and a low of ₹467 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 478.00 10 476.38 20 500.00 50 538.77 100 510.70 300 382.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹485.97, ₹494.43, & ₹502.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹469.57, ₹461.63, & ₹453.17.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.49 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.93% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.