Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -2.13%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 477.25 and closed at 467.05. The stock reached a high of 481.95 and a low of 467. Overall, it experienced a decline from its opening price.

Published21 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 467.05, -2.13% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80988.3, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of 481.95 and a low of 467 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5478.00
10476.38
20500.00
50538.77
100510.70
300382.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 485.97, 494.43, & 502.37, whereas it has key support levels at 469.57, 461.63, & 453.17.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.49 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.93% with a target price of 416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -2.13% today to trade at 467.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DLF, Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers are falling today, but its peers Godrej Properties are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.29% each respectively.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
