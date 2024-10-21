Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -2.13%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|478.00
|10
|476.38
|20
|500.00
|50
|538.77
|100
|510.70
|300
|382.28
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹485.97, ₹494.43, & ₹502.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹469.57, ₹461.63, & ₹453.17.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.93% with a target price of ₹416.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -2.13% today to trade at ₹467.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DLF, Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers are falling today, but its peers Godrej Properties are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.29% each respectively.