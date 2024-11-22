Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are down by -0.15%, Nifty up by 0.94%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 415.45 and closed at 421. The stock reached a high of 424.45 and maintained a low of 415.45 throughout the day. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, closing higher than its opening.

Published22 Nov 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Rail Vikas NigamShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
Rail Vikas NigamShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:01 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 421, -0.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 77899.63, up by 0.96%. The stock has hit a high of 424.45 and a low of 415.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5424.99
10440.77
20444.01
50485.05
100522.97
300406.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 429.27, 436.43, & 441.07, whereas it has key support levels at 417.47, 412.83, & 405.67.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -90.43% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 65.31 & P/B is at 10.00.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.20% with a target price of 357.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.21% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.19% in june to 0.21% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -0.15% today to trade at 421 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers DLF, Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.94% & 0.96% each respectively.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:01 PM IST
