Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are down by -0.15%, Nifty up by 0.94%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:01 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹421, -0.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹77899.63, up by 0.96%. The stock has hit a high of ₹424.45 and a low of ₹415.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 424.99 10 440.77 20 444.01 50 485.05 100 522.97 300 406.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹429.27, ₹436.43, & ₹441.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹417.47, ₹412.83, & ₹405.67.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -90.43% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 65.31 & P/B is at 10.00.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.20% with a target price of ₹357.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.21% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.19% in june to 0.21% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.