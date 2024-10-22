Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -4.19%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 462.95 and closed at ₹ 446.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 463 and a low of ₹ 444 during the day.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹446.15, -4.19% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80884.29, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹463 and a low of ₹444 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 478.00 10 476.38 20 500.00 50 538.77 100 510.70 300 382.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹476.98, ₹489.17, & ₹495.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹458.58, ₹452.37, & ₹440.18.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -80.78% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.49 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.76% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.