Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.83%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹534.3, -1.83% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84701.36, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹544.9 and a low of ₹528.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 531.81 10 545.10 20 565.74 50 575.85 100 472.87 300 352.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹560.07, ₹576.13, & ₹603.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹516.87, ₹489.73, & ₹473.67.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -74.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 78.09 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.14% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.