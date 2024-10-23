Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 0.52%, Nifty up by 0.27%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 439.15 and closed at 444.95. The stock reached a high of 450.75 and a low of 421.30 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced an upward trend, closing higher than its opening price.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:06 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 444.95, 0.52% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80551.29, up by 0.41%. The stock has hit a high of 450.75 and a low of 421.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5477.07
10477.91
20496.07
50537.31
100511.62
300383.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 457.07, 471.03, & 478.32, whereas it has key support levels at 435.82, 428.53, & 414.57.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -62.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 66.82 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.51% with a target price of 416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price has gained 0.52% today to trade at 444.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.27% & 0.41% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
