Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 0.52%, Nifty up by 0.27%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|477.07
|10
|477.91
|20
|496.07
|50
|537.31
|100
|511.62
|300
|383.68
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹457.07, ₹471.03, & ₹478.32, whereas it has key support levels at ₹435.82, ₹428.53, & ₹414.57.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -62.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.51% with a target price of ₹416.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price has gained 0.52% today to trade at ₹444.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
