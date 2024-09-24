Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.75%, Nifty up by 0.08%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 530 and closed at ₹ 524.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 530.35 and a low of ₹ 522 during the trading session.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 531.81 10 545.10 20 565.74 50 575.85 100 472.87 300 352.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹543.07, ₹551.43, & ₹558.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹527.67, ₹520.63, & ₹512.27.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -82.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 76.63 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.71% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.