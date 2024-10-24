Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -0.21%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹441.8, -0.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80060, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹449.5 and a low of ₹435.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 470.85 10 473.48 20 491.50 50 535.80 100 512.29 300 384.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹454.93, ₹469.87, & ₹486.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹423.08, ₹406.17, & ₹391.23.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -83.33% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 63.44 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.84% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.