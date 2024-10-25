Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -4.94%, Nifty down by -1.02%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 443.45 and closed at 420.20. The stock reached a high of 445.10 and a low of 414.00 during the day.

Published25 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 420.2, -4.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79400.61, down by -0.83%. The stock has hit a high of 445.1 and a low of 414 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5463.50
10469.68
20487.33
50533.15
100512.89
300386.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 448.38, 456.27, & 462.63, whereas it has key support levels at 434.13, 427.77, & 419.88.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -75.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 63.42 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.00% with a target price of 416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -4.94% today to trade at 420.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Oberoi Realty are falling today, but its peers Godrej Properties are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.02% & -0.83% each respectively.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
