Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are up by 0.59%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:04 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹440.35, 0.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80098.29, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹444 and a low of ₹436.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 421.94 10 432.92 20 441.84 50 479.34 100 523.09 300 407.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹455.83, ₹473.82, & ₹484.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹426.93, ₹416.02, & ₹398.03.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -85.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 67.83 & P/B is at 10.39.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.93% with a target price of ₹357.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.21% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.19% in june to 0.21% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.