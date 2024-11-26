Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are up by 0.59%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are up by 0.59%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 440.75 and closed slightly lower at 440.35. The stock reached a high of 444 during the day and a low of 436.15, indicating some volatility within the trading session. Overall, the stock experienced a minor decline, closing 0.40 points lower than its opening price.

Rail Vikas NigamShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:04 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 440.35, 0.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80098.29, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 444 and a low of 436.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5421.94
10432.92
20441.84
50479.34
100523.09
300407.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 455.83, 473.82, & 484.73, whereas it has key support levels at 426.93, 416.02, & 398.03.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -85.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 67.83 & P/B is at 10.39.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.93% with a target price of 357.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.21% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.19% in june to 0.21% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price has gained 0.59% today to trade at 440.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.09% & -0.01% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.