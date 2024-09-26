Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -0.28%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:02 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹525.1, -0.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85385.03, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of ₹529.7 and a low of ₹517.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 528.69 10 538.35 20 561.12 50 571.92 100 477.72 300 355.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹527.3, ₹531.15, & ₹536.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹517.8, ₹512.15, & ₹508.3.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -88.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 75.50 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.78% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.