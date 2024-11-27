Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are up by 1.57%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 435.95 and closed at ₹ 440.85. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 446.80 and a low of ₹ 431.15, indicating some volatility in its price movement. Overall, the stock showed a positive trend, closing higher than its opening price.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:04 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹440.85, 1.57% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80039.96, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹446.8 and a low of ₹431.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 421.94 10 432.92 20 441.84 50 479.34 100 523.09 300 408.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹441.0, ₹448.3, & ₹452.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹429.3, ₹424.9, & ₹417.6.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -85.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 67.19 & P/B is at 10.29.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.02% with a target price of ₹357.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.21% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.19% in june to 0.21% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.