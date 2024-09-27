Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 0.64%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 522.05 and closed at 525. The stock reached a high of 528.45 and a low of 522.05, indicating a relatively stable trading range with a slight upward trend by the end of the session.

Livemint
Published27 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 525, 0.64% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85887.39, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 528.45 and a low of 522.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5528.30
10535.31
20558.54
50569.93
100480.15
300357.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 528.57, 535.03, & 540.57, whereas it has key support levels at 516.57, 511.03, & 504.57.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -87.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 74.88 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.76% with a target price of 416.00.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price has gained 0.64% today, currently at 525, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.06% each respectively.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 0.64%, Nifty up by 0.19%

