Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are up by 0.72%, Nifty down by -0.71%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 442 and closed at 442.55. The stock reached a high of 450.65 and a low of 440.65 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase from its opening price.

Published28 Nov 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 28-11-2024
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 28-11-2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:22 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 442.55, 0.72% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79497.19, down by -0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 450.65 and a low of 440.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5425.53
10428.94
20441.63
50476.95
100523.32
300408.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 446.73, 454.42, & 462.03, whereas it has key support levels at 431.43, 423.82, & 416.13.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -80.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 68.03 & P/B is at 10.42.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.33% with a target price of 357.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.21% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.19% in june to 0.21% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price up 0.72% today to trade at 442.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DLF, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties are falling today, but its peers Macrotech Developers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.71% & -0.92% each respectively.

28 Nov 2024, 11:22 AM IST
