Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 1.79%, Nifty up by 1.04%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 418.1 and closed at ₹ 427.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 431.4 and a low of ₹ 408.6 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:08 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹427.1, 1.79% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80133.62, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹431.4 and a low of ₹408.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 442.54 10 460.27 20 478.00 50 527.92 100 513.64 300 387.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹438.23, ₹457.67, & ₹469.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹406.73, ₹394.67, & ₹375.23.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -75.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.23 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.60% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.