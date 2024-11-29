Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are down by -1.11%, Nifty up by 0.78%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹ 444.3 and closed at ₹ 438.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 445 and a low of ₹ 436.3 during the day.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:11 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹438.5, -1.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79779.21, up by 0.93%. The stock has hit a high of ₹445 and a low of ₹436.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 429.14 10 427.54 20 442.35 50 474.60 100 523.54 300 409.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹449.18, ₹455.37, & ₹459.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹438.43, ₹433.87, & ₹427.68.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -88.84% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 68.64 & P/B is at 10.51.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.59% with a target price of ₹357.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.21% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.19% in june to 0.21% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.