Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Rail Vikas Nigam share price are up by 7.19%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹470.4, 7.19% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80236.37, down by -0.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹471.9 and a low of ₹436.15 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|435.95
|10
|456.51
|20
|473.33
|50
|525.16
|100
|514.46
|300
|389.96
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹444.72, ₹450.58, & ₹459.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹430.27, ₹421.68, & ₹415.82.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -49.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% & ROA of 8.30% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 62.98 .
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.56% with a target price of ₹416.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price has gained 7.19% today, currently at ₹470.4