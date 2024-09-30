Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.43%, Nifty down by -0.8%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|526.89
|10
|529.35
|20
|551.53
|50
|566.75
|100
|485.19
|300
|360.04
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹530.93, ₹535.17, & ₹539.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹522.53, ₹518.37, & ₹514.13.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -87.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.77% with a target price of ₹416.00.
The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -1.43% today to trade at ₹518.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DLF, Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.8% & -0.97% each respectively.
