Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 8.55%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹476.35, 8.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80300.7, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹476.45 and a low of ₹436.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 435.95 10 456.51 20 473.33 50 525.16 100 514.46 300 389.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹444.72, ₹450.58, & ₹459.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹430.27, ₹421.68, & ₹415.82.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -43.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.98 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.67% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.