Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 8.55%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 440 and closed at 476.35. The stock reached a high of 476.45 and a low of 436.15 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing significantly higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 476.35, 8.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80300.7, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of 476.45 and a low of 436.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5435.95
10456.51
20473.33
50525.16
100514.46
300389.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 444.72, 450.58, & 459.17, whereas it has key support levels at 430.27, 421.68, & 415.82.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -43.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.98 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.67% with a target price of 416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price has gained 8.55% today, currently at 476.35, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.09% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsRail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 8.55%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

291.40
01:03 PM | 30 OCT 2024
7.8 (2.75%)

Tata Motors share price

850.30
01:05 PM | 30 OCT 2024
7.25 (0.86%)

Tata Steel share price

150.25
01:04 PM | 30 OCT 2024
0.2 (0.13%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

322.90
01:04 PM | 30 OCT 2024
2.25 (0.7%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,760.00
12:57 PM | 30 OCT 2024
347.7 (3.69%)

Coforge share price

7,838.45
12:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
82.95 (1.07%)

City Union Bank share price

176.30
12:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-0.65 (-0.37%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,224.15
12:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-9.5 (-0.77%)
More from 52 Week High

Honeywell Automation India share price

45,175.00
12:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-3814.05 (-7.79%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,340.00
01:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-494.25 (-7.23%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

13,405.00
12:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-879.65 (-6.16%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

655.05
01:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-26.15 (-3.84%)
More from Top Losers

Redington India share price

182.50
01:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
15.75 (9.45%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

370.60
01:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
31.2 (9.19%)

Rail Vikas Nigam share price

474.45
01:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
35.6 (8.11%)

Action Construction Equipment share price

1,275.00
12:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
91.45 (7.73%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,475.00670.00
    Chennai
    80,481.00670.00
    Delhi
    80,633.00670.00
    Kolkata
    80,485.00670.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.