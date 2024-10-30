Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 8.55%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|435.95
|10
|456.51
|20
|473.33
|50
|525.16
|100
|514.46
|300
|389.96
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹444.72, ₹450.58, & ₹459.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹430.27, ₹421.68, & ₹415.82.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -43.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.67% with a target price of ₹416.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price has gained 8.55% today, currently at ₹476.35, while its peers such as
