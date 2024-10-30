Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 8.55%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 8.55%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 440 and closed at 476.35. The stock reached a high of 476.45 and a low of 436.15 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing significantly higher than its opening price.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 476.35, 8.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80300.7, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of 476.45 and a low of 436.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5435.95
10456.51
20473.33
50525.16
100514.46
300389.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 444.72, 450.58, & 459.17, whereas it has key support levels at 430.27, 421.68, & 415.82.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -43.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.98 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.67% with a target price of 416.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.55% in june to 6.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in june to 5.05% in the september quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price has gained 8.55% today, currently at 476.35, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.09% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.