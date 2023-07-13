Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth 808.48 crores from the National Highways Authority of India. The order is for the rehabilitation and upgradation from 4 to 8 laning of Chandikhole - Paradip Section of NH-53 (Old NH-5A) from Km. 60.000 to Km. 76.646 in the State of Odisha.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is a mid-cap company operating in the construction sector. It has a market capitalization of ₹25,166.19 Crore. The company's key product/revenue segment is income from construction work.

For the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. reported a consolidated total income of ₹5,975.88 Crore. This represents a 12.90% increase compared to the previous quarter's total income of ₹5,293.00 Crore, but a 10.10% decrease compared to the total income of ₹6,647.52 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The company recorded a net profit after tax of ₹341.43 Crore in the latest quarter.

As of July 13, 2023, at 03:59 PM IST, Rail Vikas Nigam's share price was ₹118.65. This reflects a 1.70% decrease compared to the previous share price of ₹120.95. Over a three-year period, the stock generated a return of 511.14%, outperforming the S&P BSE Industrials, which returned 265.3% during the same period. Furthermore, the stock's three-year return of 511.14% surpassed the return of 137.67% for the Nifty Midcap 100 index.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price has shown a positive trend over various time periods. In the last 1 month, the share price increased by 6.11%. Over the last 3 months, it rose by 65.03%, and in the last 12 months, it surged by 310.25%. Looking at a longer-term perspective, in the last 3 years, the share price has grown by an impressive 523.62%.

In terms of financial highlights, Rail Vikas Nigam reported a revenue of Rs. 42,844.12 crores and a profit after tax of Rs. 1,265.28 crores. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs. 2.98.

Key ratios provide further insights into the company's financial position. The debt-to-equity ratio is 1.10, indicating a moderate level of debt. The return on equity (ROE) is 15.15%, reflecting the company's profitability in relation to shareholder equity. The return on assets (ROA) is 4.33%, indicating the company's efficiency in generating profits from its assets.

Rail Vikas Nigam also offers dividends to its shareholders. The dividend per share is Rs. 1.50, and the dividend yield is 5.05%, indicating the percentage return on investment in the form of dividends.

Overall, Rail Vikas Nigam has shown a positive share price trend and demonstrated solid financial performance, with consistent revenue growth and profitability, making it an attractive investment option.

