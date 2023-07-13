Rail Vikas Nigam wins prestigious NHAI contract worth ₹808.48 crore for Odisha road upgradation2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has received an LOA worth 808.48 crores for the rehabilitation and upgradation of a section of NH-53 in Odisha. RVNL is a mid-cap construction company with a market capitalization of ₹25,166.19 Crore.
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth 808.48 crores from the National Highways Authority of India. The order is for the rehabilitation and upgradation from 4 to 8 laning of Chandikhole - Paradip Section of NH-53 (Old NH-5A) from Km. 60.000 to Km. 76.646 in the State of Odisha.
