Rail Vikas Nigam share price has shown a positive trend over various time periods. In the last 1 month, the share price increased by 6.11%. Over the last 3 months, it rose by 65.03%, and in the last 12 months, it surged by 310.25%. Looking at a longer-term perspective, in the last 3 years, the share price has grown by an impressive 523.62%.